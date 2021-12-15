ISL 2021-22: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC’s Owen Coyle after OFC drub

It was a night to remember for Jamshedpur FC (JFC). It drubbed Odisha FC (OFC) 4-0 in Game 29 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Tuesday. Following the win, JFC head coach Owen Coyle was delighted with the quality of the goals.

He said his team deserved to be 4-0 up because of those quality goals and lauded his side right from the opening goal. He was impressed with the intensity his side played with, besides terming them clinical. He also noted that if the side remained as clinical as it was against OFC, it would pay JFC dividends going ahead.

Speaking on the positives from Greg Stewart's hat-trick, Coyle reckoned, "I think there were loads. The skipper's goal in the opening minutes. It was important we got a clean sheet. The young Indian players Boris and Rutwik came off the bench and did well. I am happy with all the young Indian players."