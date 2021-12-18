  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss

    Dec 18, 2021, 12:08 PM IST

    There was no respite for SC East Bengal (SCEB). On Friday, it succumbed to another 0-2 loss to NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in Game 32 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Adelaide Oval. Consequently, SCEB head coach Jose Manuel Diaz has been left unimpressed and discouraged by it.

    Following the match, Diaz noted that SCEB has not managed to get the three points yet, which seems to be becoming a problem for it in every game. He further admitted that his squad is doing the best it can. But, unfortunately, he feels that it is not enough, and there is nothing more that could be done except keep improving.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 32) - SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2

    "It is a difficult situation. But, after NorthEast United's first goal, we played well. We had outstanding opportunities. Amir and Luwang played in their positions in midfield. Raju Gaikwad played as a centre-back which is his natural position. That's the reason I made these changes. In the ISL, only 11 players can play every match and the eleven that start are my choices," he said during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.

