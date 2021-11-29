  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)

    Nov 29, 2021, 1:31 PM IST

    The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 keeps progressing in all flow, as it will conduct its Game 12 on Monday evening, with NorthEast United (NEUFC) taking on former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. While NEUFC is placed eighth and is in the hunt for its maiden win of the season, CFC is at the seventh spot, winning its only game so far.

    Ahead of this clash, CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic is hoping for his side to come up with a dominating and classy performance, while he wants his boys to improve on their counter-attacking system and the transitions. CFC barely edged out Hyderabad FC (HFC) in its opening game 1-0, while Bandovic feels there is room for improvement.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1

    "We need to improve in the attacking the moment we win the ball. We made 57 interceptions. At that moment, we need to keep the ball and organise the attack and make the counter-attacks. So, we need to be stronger in the duels because the percentage of our duels is deficient if we consider our friendly games and win the second ball. Yes, the opponents did have some chances, but they did not make it through combination play, but in the way we gave them. I want my team to show some character, showing big desire, and I know the next game will be better," he said during the pre-match press conference. Watch it above.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs HFC, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Must See

    26 11 Mumbai terror attacks The 60 hour siege that kept India on tenterhooks
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: The 60-hour-siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel France England emmanuel macron boris johnson
    Video Icon
    Europe

    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel (WATCH)

    Olaf Scholz ends era of the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel-dnm
    Video Icon
    World News

    Olaf Scholz ends era of the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel