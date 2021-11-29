ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 keeps progressing in all flow, as it will conduct its Game 12 on Monday evening, with NorthEast United (NEUFC) taking on former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. While NEUFC is placed eighth and is in the hunt for its maiden win of the season, CFC is at the seventh spot, winning its only game so far.

Ahead of this clash, CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic is hoping for his side to come up with a dominating and classy performance, while he wants his boys to improve on their counter-attacking system and the transitions. CFC barely edged out Hyderabad FC (HFC) in its opening game 1-0, while Bandovic feels there is room for improvement.

"We need to improve in the attacking the moment we win the ball. We made 57 interceptions. At that moment, we need to keep the ball and organise the attack and make the counter-attacks. So, we need to be stronger in the duels because the percentage of our duels is deficient if we consider our friendly games and win the second ball. Yes, the opponents did have some chances, but they did not make it through combination play, but in the way we gave them. I want my team to show some character, showing big desire, and I know the next game will be better," he said during the pre-match press conference. Watch it above.