    ISL 2021-22: Everyone was thinking about how NEUFC hasn't won in a long time - Khalid Jamil

    Feb 19, 2022, 2:10 PM IST
    It was nerving gameplay from NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) against former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) in Game 94 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Friday, NEUFC walked away with a 1-2 win, which hurt BFC's semis chances. In the meantime, NEUFC head coach Khalid Jamil is relieved at his side, winning after a long time.

    Following the win, Jamil lauded the hard work by NEUFC, besides giving credit to Deshorn Brown, who made a difference against BFC. Other than him, he also credited Danmawia, Marcelinho, Imran, Zakaria, Zoherliana and Flottman. He also noted that his boys played without any pressure and enjoyed the match, leading them to earn the three points for his side.

    "Brown can score at any time, and he is the best player we have and one of the best players in the ISL. Unfortunately, he got injured this year. He is a quality player, and we don't have to tell him anything. He works very hard, he has good speed, and when he plays, all the players get motivated," Jamil commented during the post-match presser.

