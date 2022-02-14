  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham

    Feb 14, 2022, 4:24 PM IST
    It was a one-sided encounter between defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and Odisha FC (OFC) in Game 90 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Sunday, MCFC walked away with a 4-1 win and entered the top four. In the meantime, club head coach Des Buckingham wants his side to build this momentum in the final games.

    Speaking after the win, Buckingham expressed his happiness, as he was delighted with the performance of MCFC after a long time. He also hailed Bipin Singh’s exotic performance, prevalent in scoring and assisting. He was also relieved to see Igor Angulo back on the scoring sheet and hailed his finishing and striking abilities as excellent.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 90) - Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1

    “Whenever you’re in the game, the mood does improve, but one thing I’ve been impressed with is, this group doesn’t get carried away whether we win or lose. It’s about measuring our performance. The form right now is perfect. Now, we’re unbeaten in four games, and we want to build our momentum going into the final five or six games, and that’s what we’ve put together over the last four games. It is important that we get ourselves ready as it will be a tough test against Jamshedpur FC in three days,” concluded Buckingham during the post-match presser that you can watch above.

