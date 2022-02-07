ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City has worked on the defensive side of its game a lot - Des Buckingham on Chennaiyin win

Game 83 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw a brilliant game of football between defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and Chennaiyin FC (CFC). Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Sunday, Vikram Singh's lone goal did the job for MCFC. In the meantime, MCFC head coach Des Buckingham has applauded the side's defensive improvement.

After the win, Buckingham admitted that he was delighted with the win over CFC and reminded that it was just a matter of time before the side went back to its winning ways. He was impressed with how his boys reacted while giving a pep talk about creating momentum for MCFC. He hailed the sport as a funny game, with CFC failing to register a single shot on target.

"We went through a couple of games where we conceded quite a few goals. We've worked on the defensive side of our game a lot, but it's not just the back four. We were able to field a consistent backline today for the first time, I think in a while. It's the work right that started from the front. And, it's the whole team in possession and out of possession that's contributed towards that clean sheet which is now our fourth, I think of the season," Buckingham quoted after the win during the post-match presser that you can watch entirely above.