ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

It was a hard-fought battle in Game 80 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) between defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB). Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Thursday, both teams settled for a 1-1 draw. You can watch all the match highlights here.

The opening attempt of the first half came in the eighth minute, as David Williams handed ATKMB the lead following an assist from Hugo Boumous. As four more efforts came in thereon, Pritam Kotal's own goal gave MCFC the equaliser in the 24th. Later, 14 more scoring chances were created in the half, with four saves coming up, as MCFC goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz saved three, while Williams hit the bar in the 35th, while it was 1-1 at half-time.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 79) - SC EAST BENGAL MAKES FINE COMEBACK TO HOLD CHENNAIYIN FC 2-2

The second half saw 22 attacks and a save from each keeper. However, some solid defensive shows from either side did not allow many promising attempts on target. Both sides settled for a deserving draw, walking away with a point each. While MCFC remains sixth, ATKMB is a spot above, on fifth.