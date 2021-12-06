  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent

    Dec 6, 2021, 4:36 PM IST

    It was dynamic gameplay from Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) as it faced off and narrowly beat Odisha FC (OFC) 2-1 in Game 19 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Sunday. It was KBFC’s opening win of the season. KBFC has risen to the sixth spot with his win, while OFC stays third.

    Following the win, KBFC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic was delighted with success, while he was highly impressed with his side’s high pressing gameplay. However, he wants his boys to be more organised hereon for long-term success. He also acknowledged that being more educated as a footballer was why the Spanish players were performing in the tournament.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 19) - Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1

    “Again, we have to be modest and honest. Every game is going to be difficult. But anyway, in our preparation, we always want to look at our opponents and use their weaknesses. Every game will be crucial, and we want to build momentum. We want to become a tough team to beat. When you’re organised and focused, you become unbeatable,” he said during the post-match press conference, as you can watch above.

