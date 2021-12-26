  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Dec 26, 2021, 6:54 PM IST

    It will be a tricky Game 41 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) between Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) and Jamshedpur Fc (JFC). On Sunday, the Boxing Day affair will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama. Meanwhile, KBFC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has given views ahead of this thorny tie.

    Vukomanovic stated that KBFC needs to stay together as a unit, while only upon doing the same the force will continue. He also called for his boys to remain humble and keep working hard, with an eye on the objectives. He feels that it is all about building up and keeping up with the momentum in these situations.

    "When you start the competition, when you start the season, you aim as far as possible. But you know, there are many circumstances, obstacles and opponents that you will face. So, now in our situation, we are the team who ended up last year, second from bottom. If we compare to last season, we have to shut up and work hard, that's all. And then everything that comes extra to us, it's really welcome," Vukomanovic said during the pre-match press conference that you can watch above.

