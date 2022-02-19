ISL 2021-22: Thinking about winning the games, never about the record - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

Game 66 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) will see Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) taking on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Saturday. ATKMB will be eyeing the top spot on the points table, while KBFC will fight to stay in the top four. Meanwhile, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando is focused on the match and not thinking far ahead.

Speaking ahead of the match, Ferrando reckoned that despite not having the entire squad available, the likes of Sandesh, Prabir, Ashutosh, and Subhasish will be raring to go. He also grieved that quarantine and lack of training sessions at times lead to less than 100% performance, while the situation is the same for all teams. He affirmed that the game against KBFC will be challenging for ATKMB, considering both teams are fighting to stay in the top four.

"Every game is different. Of course, our plan will be different against Kerala Blasters FC. It's a different game. We need to change some details of the plan. And the second reason is because of the moment. When we played against FC Goa, we only had more or less one day to prepare. In the case of the Kerala Blasters FC game, we have one more day to change some details about opening up and our press. I hope the plan will be better tomorrow," Ferrando remarked during the pre-match presser.