ISL 2021-22: Happy that at the end ATKMB managed to get a point - Ferrando on KBFC draw

It was a stunning finish to Game 66 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Saturday, ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) settled for a 2-2 draw to Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC). In the meantime, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando was contained with the point earned.

After the draw, Ferrando rued that some injuries in the ATKMB camp have affected its season. He asserted that the club aims at protecting its players, while he was also wary of David Williams' injury he suffered during the match against KBFC. While he affirmed that the club goes into every game in the view of getting all the three points, he was upset at having missed out a couple.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 66): ATKMB SETTLES FOR COMPETITIVE 2-2 DRAW AGAINST KBFC

"I think in the first half, we tried to take some chances, and we did the same thing in the second half. But, the second half was tough, especially the last six minutes in the second half. So, I'm happy that at the end, we managed to get the point," Ferrando was quoted as saying during the post-match press conference.