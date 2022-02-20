  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Happy that at the end ATKMB managed to get a point - Ferrando on KBFC draw

    Feb 20, 2022, 3:19 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    It was a stunning finish to Game 66 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Saturday, ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) settled for a 2-2 draw to Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC). In the meantime, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando was contained with the point earned.

    After the draw, Ferrando rued that some injuries in the ATKMB camp have affected its season. He asserted that the club aims at protecting its players, while he was also wary of David Williams' injury he suffered during the match against KBFC. While he affirmed that the club goes into every game in the view of getting all the three points, he was upset at having missed out a couple.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 66): ATKMB SETTLES FOR COMPETITIVE 2-2 DRAW AGAINST KBFC

    "I think in the first half, we tried to take some chances, and we did the same thing in the second half. But, the second half was tough, especially the last six minutes in the second half. So, I'm happy that at the end, we managed to get the point," Ferrando was quoted as saying during the post-match press conference.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 66): ATKMB settles for competitive 2-2 draw against KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 66): ATKMB settles for competitive 2-2 draw against KBFC

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 One generation lost to terrorism another to drugs vote wisely says Sidhu gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: One generation lost to terrorism, another to drugs; vote wisely, says Sidhu

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 When conjoined twins came out to vote in Amritsar gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: When conjoined twins came out to vote in Amritsar

    Video Icon
    UP Elections 2022 BJP first party in India to bring sign language in poll campaign videos

    BJP first party in India to bring sign language in poll campaign videos

    Video Icon
    PM Modi can make the impossible, possible: Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders-dnm

    PM Modi can make the impossible, possible: Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Punjab Election 2022 One generation lost to terrorism another to drugs vote wisely says Sidhu gcw
    Video Icon
    India News

    Punjab Election 2022: One generation lost to terrorism, another to drugs; vote wisely, says Sidhu

    Punjab Election 2022 When conjoined twins came out to vote in Amritsar gcw
    Video Icon
    India News

    Punjab Election 2022: When conjoined twins came out to vote in Amritsar

    UP Elections 2022 BJP first party in India to bring sign language in poll campaign videos
    Video Icon
    India News

    BJP first party in India to bring sign language in poll campaign videos