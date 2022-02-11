ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 87): Jamshedpur climbs to 2nd with 3-0 win over Kerala

It turned out to be another one-way traffic for Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in Game 87 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday against Kerala Blasters (KBFC), it was a 3-0 win for the Steelers. As both remain in contention for the semis, you can watch the match highlights above.

The opening half saw eight initial efforts, including a save from JFC goalkeeper Rehenesh TP. However, in the 43rd, KBFC's Denechandra Meitei committed a foul over Greg Stewart inside the box, leading to the latter successfully converting the resulting penalty in the next minute to hand JFC the lead. After another scoring chance from JFC, it was 1-0 at half-time.

KBFC's Marko Leskovic committed a foul over Boris Singh in the ensuing half, resulting in another penalty. Stewart successfully converted it again to score his brace and double JFC's lead in the 47th. After KBFC came up with an attack thereon, Daniel Chima Chukwu scored the third in the 52nd, thanks to Boris's cross assist from a free-kick.

It resulted in nine more attempts, with Rehenesh pulling off another save. However, JFC had already gotten the job done, as it has climbed to second place, while KBFC has dropped to fifth place.