    ISL 2021-22: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa's favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss

    Jan 29, 2022, 1:48 PM IST
    It was an intensely fought match between Jamshedpur FC (JFC) and FC Goa (FCG). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Friday, JFC registered a 1-0 win, with Daniel Chima Chukwu scoring. In the meantime, Goa head coach Derrick Pereira has rued his side's poor luck for the lack of defeats.

    After the match, Pereira stated that Goa did everything possible to win. He also rued hitting the bar thrice, leading to the lack of goals. He also explained that a side strain had ruled Jorge Ortiz out. He also asserted that Brandon Fernandes is a quality player, and it was vital to keep him in the starting line-up, which was somewhat evident.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 74) - DANIEL CHIMA CHUKWU ON TARGET AS JAMSHEDPUR FC DOWNS FC GOA

    "We have been going in with that [do-or-die] attitude right from the last five, six matches ever since I have come here. Ever since I've joined, we have been going with that attitude. But, things are not happening the way they should have been. There are some mistakes, individual mistakes here and there, which put us down," Pereira said during the post-match press conference. You can watch it wholly above.

