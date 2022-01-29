  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle

    Jan 29, 2022, 2:15 PM IST
    Jamshedpur FC (JFC) was involved in a stern contest against FC Goa (FCG) in Game 74 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Friday, Goa suffered a 0-1 loss, while Daniel Chima Chukwu got the job done for JFC. Following the win, JFC head coach Owen Coyle credited the entire team and management for the side's admirable run.

    After the match, Coyle hailed Chukwu for his fabulous strike, mentioning that the latter had proved his doubters wrong. He also clarified that one does not have to score goals to contribute to the side. He also claimed that JFC deserved all three points, mainly having worked hard on its defence this season.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 74) - DANIEL CHIMA CHUKWU ON TARGET AS JAMSHEDPUR FC DOWNS FC GOA

    "I think it tells you everything you need to know about the team's character. We got a group together but made one or two changes in the January window that's helping strengthen and put it all together. Still, there are a lot of games to go and a lot of football to be played, but what I have seen tonight, given the circumstances as you're mentioned, no training, stuck in the room for 15 days. Credit to everyone, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field," Coyle concluded while speaking during the post-match presser that you can watch above.

