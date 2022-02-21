  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle

    Feb 21, 2022, 1:32 PM IST
    It was a glorious outing for Jamshedpur FC (JFC) against former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in Game 96 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Sunday, JFC stunned CFC 4-1, nearly booking its place in the semis. In the meantime, JFC head coach Owen Coyle stated that his side is not done collecting points yet.

    Following the victory, Coyle feels that the job is far from done for JFC, as the side has more points to collect until the semis berth is confirmed. He also hailed Ritwik Das's performance in the past couple of games, scoring two goals, as he feels he is a unique talent. He also credited Rick Lallawmawma, Boris Singh, Komal Thatal and Farukh Choudhary for their excellence.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 96): JAMSHEDPUR BREEZES PAST CHENNAIYIN WITH 4-1 WIN

    "We work in togetherness, and it's great to have 11 or 12 goalscorers at the club, whatever we have, that shows you it's very much a team at Jamshedpur, and we're all in it together. Not just the players, the staff, how hard they work behind the scenes, the crew, the media, all the medical staff, I can't thank them enough that I mean from the first minute working with them, they're just an outstanding group to work with. They really are, and they certainly make my job easier," Coyle concluded during the post-match presser.

