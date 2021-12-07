ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB: "We don’t have any excuses, we have to improve" - Antonio Lopez Habas

It was a shocker on Monday. Game 20 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) cease to a 1-2 loss to Jamshedpur FC (JFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa). While JFC rises to the second spot, ATKMB drops to fifth, while the latter’s head coach Antonio Lopez Habas has no excuse for the loss.

Habas firmly believes that ATKMB has some improvement to do in its gameplay, having lost its track against JFC. It was its second back-to-back loss. Besides, he hailed JFC for converting the chances it earned into goals, while he was noteful that his boys did well enough to allow JFC any options in the second half hardly.

“I don’t remember Jamshedpur FC creating chances in the second half. They got two chances, and they scored. We don’t have any excuses. We have to improve. We can’t do much about the past matches, so we have to move on. We are not fantastic. We didn’t perform well today,” he said during the post-match press conference. Watch it above.