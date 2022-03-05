Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: JFC is looking forward to another win against ATKMB - Pandita

    Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 5-1 in Game 106 of the 2021-22 ISL. JFC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in its last match. Ishan Pandita has backed JFC to go all out against ATKMB.

    Mar 5, 2022, 1:27 PM IST

    Game 106 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 witnessed a top-notch performance from Jamshedpur FC (JFC) against Odisha FC (OFC). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Friday, JFC secured a 5-1 win and is nearly confirmed of the League Shield. Meanwhile, Ishan Pandita has affirmed that JFC will aim for another resounding success in the last league game against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB).

    After the victory, Pandita asserted that it was a relief to win by such a considerable margin. While he gave OFC all the respect for putting in a lot of effort, he expressed his delight at gaining another three points for JFC. He also spoke about his positiveness in smoothly transitioning from FC Goa (FCG) to JFC.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 106) - JFC EDGES CLOSER TO LEAGUE SHIELD WITH OFC WIN

    Goals from Daniel Chima Chukwu (23’ & 26’), Ritwik Das (54’), Jordan Murray (71’) and Pandita (87’) ensured a sixth consecutive win for Owen Coyle’s men. A late strike from Ishan Pandita saw JFC score their fifth goal and secure the win with style and dominance. The match between JFC and ATKMB takes place in Fatroda on Monday.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Match Highlights (Game 106): JFC edges closer to League Shield with OFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 106): JFC edges closer to League Shield with OFC win

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: writer cum manager detained, rescued and missing-ycb

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: 3 rescued and 2 missing, writer cum manager detained

    Zelenskyy comedy series Servant of the People regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Zelenskyy's comedy series 'Servant of the People' regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Syed Sabir Pasha-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Pasha

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: writer cum manager detained, rescued and missing-ycb
    India News

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: 3 rescued and 2 missing, writer cum manager detained

    Zelenskyy comedy series Servant of the People regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war
    World News

    Zelenskyy's comedy series 'Servant of the People' regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi-dnm
    India News

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi