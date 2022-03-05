ISL 2021-22: JFC is looking forward to another win against ATKMB - Pandita

Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 5-1 in Game 106 of the 2021-22 ISL. JFC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in its last match. Ishan Pandita has backed JFC to go all out against ATKMB.

Game 106 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 witnessed a top-notch performance from Jamshedpur FC (JFC) against Odisha FC (OFC). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Friday, JFC secured a 5-1 win and is nearly confirmed of the League Shield. Meanwhile, Ishan Pandita has affirmed that JFC will aim for another resounding success in the last league game against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB).

After the victory, Pandita asserted that it was a relief to win by such a considerable margin. While he gave OFC all the respect for putting in a lot of effort, he expressed his delight at gaining another three points for JFC. He also spoke about his positiveness in smoothly transitioning from FC Goa (FCG) to JFC.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 106) - JFC EDGES CLOSER TO LEAGUE SHIELD WITH OFC WIN

Goals from Daniel Chima Chukwu (23’ & 26’), Ritwik Das (54’), Jordan Murray (71’) and Pandita (87’) ensured a sixth consecutive win for Owen Coyle’s men. A late strike from Ishan Pandita saw JFC score their fifth goal and secure the win with style and dominance. The match between JFC and ATKMB takes place in Fatroda on Monday.