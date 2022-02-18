  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: JFC had to work very hard against fantastic opponents - Owen Coyle on MCFC win

    Feb 18, 2022, 4:50 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    It was a top-notch performance by Jamshedpur FC (JFC) as it outlasted defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in Game 67 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Thursday, JFC pipped MCFC 3-2, staying in contention for the semis. In the meantime, JFC head coach Owen Coyle has hailed his side's hard work, especially against the big teams.

    Following the win, Coyle was impressed how JFC attacked in the first half, while it somewhat sealed the win in the same half. However, he was wary of the side's struggle in the subsequent half, crediting MCFC for being a champion side and putting on a fight. Although MCFC was earned a couple of penalty shots that allowed it to bounce back, Coyle thought otherwise.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 67) - JFC rides Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2

    "Well, we always have a very positive mood anyway. But of course, when you win, it enhances. We've been winning quite a lot. I think that's five of the last six games. We don't get too low when we lose because we've had a couple of punches in the nose. But, we've picked ourselves up quickly. So, we're always trying to stay balanced, so it was important, but it's finished. Now, the most important game for us is the next one. We have to prepare for the game and then play it again the next day. So, it's a big ask, mainly to get some freshness from the team. But, the important thing is that we go with the same desire to win another three points," noted Coyle during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.

    Recent Videos

    Sikhism runs in my blood: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence-dnm

    ‘Sikhism runs in my blood’: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Greg Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu local body polls Cash-for-votes scandal erupts

    Cash-for-votes scandal erupts ahead of Tamil Nadu local body polls

    Video Icon
    India stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff dialogue Minsk Agreements

    This is India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Sikhism runs in my blood: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence-dnm
    Video Icon
    India News

    ‘Sikhism runs in my blood’: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence

    Tamil Nadu local body polls Cash-for-votes scandal erupts
    Video Icon
    India News

    Cash-for-votes scandal erupts ahead of Tamil Nadu local body polls

    India stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff dialogue Minsk Agreements
    Video Icon
    India News

    This is India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff