ISL 2021-22: JFC had to work very hard against fantastic opponents - Owen Coyle on MCFC win

It was a top-notch performance by Jamshedpur FC (JFC) as it outlasted defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in Game 67 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Thursday, JFC pipped MCFC 3-2, staying in contention for the semis. In the meantime, JFC head coach Owen Coyle has hailed his side's hard work, especially against the big teams.

Following the win, Coyle was impressed how JFC attacked in the first half, while it somewhat sealed the win in the same half. However, he was wary of the side's struggle in the subsequent half, crediting MCFC for being a champion side and putting on a fight. Although MCFC was earned a couple of penalty shots that allowed it to bounce back, Coyle thought otherwise.

"Well, we always have a very positive mood anyway. But of course, when you win, it enhances. We've been winning quite a lot. I think that's five of the last six games. We don't get too low when we lose because we've had a couple of punches in the nose. But, we've picked ourselves up quickly. So, we're always trying to stay balanced, so it was important, but it's finished. Now, the most important game for us is the next one. We have to prepare for the game and then play it again the next day. So, it's a big ask, mainly to get some freshness from the team. But, the important thing is that we go with the same desire to win another three points," noted Coyle during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.