    ISL 2021-22: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth

    Feb 24, 2022, 3:28 PM IST

    It was a competitive outing for Hyderabad FC (HFC) against Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC)in Game 99 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. On Wednesday, HFC played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) and managed a slender 2-1 win to seal its semis place. In the meantime, HFC head coach Manuel Marquez has felt that HFC gameplay could have been better in the last few games.

    After the win, Marquez stated that he was delighted with success and dedicated the semis qualification to all HFC players and support staff. He also felt that HFC deserved to qualify last season but was unfortunate not getting the job done. He also hailed KBFC manager Ivan Vukomanovic for entering the HFC dressing room and congratulating the side on the success.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 99): HFC SEALS SEMIS BERTH WITH 2-1 TRIUMPH OVER KBFC

    "The first goal was to arrive in the top-four. Now, we have to play two games. We have to try to win both. If we win against Jamshedpur FC, we can surpass them, but it will depend on ATK Mohun Bagan's match outcome. But now, we are happy. We will celebrate tonight in the hotel. After this, we will think about the next game because you have to keep going if you are in this situation. Let's see if we can beat an outstanding team like Jamshedpur," Marquez noted during the post-match presser.

