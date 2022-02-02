ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC needs to learn how to finish the matches - Kino Sanchez on FC Goa draw

It was all going good until Odisha FC (OFC) settled for a heart-breaking draw to FC Goa (FCG). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Tuesday, it all finished 1-1. In the meantime, OFC interim head coach Kino Sanchez is frustrated with the result and feels that his side has to learn how to complete the matches.

Following the draw, Sanchez remained optimistic of OFC's chances of making it to the playoffs. Despite being left frustrated after conceding at the last moment, he felt that it was football after all, and he can't help it, applauding Goa for utilising the one opportunity it got in the second half. He asserted that it was OFC's game to squander, and it deserved to win.

"We are sad because we drew against FC Goa, but it's a powerful team in the ISL, and our feeling is that we are losing the points. So, we need to think about the team's mentality to win all the matches, and I think tomorrow we will release our minds. We will be ready for SC East Bengal," Sanchez reflected while speaking during the post-match press conference that you can watch wholly above.