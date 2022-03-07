ISL 2021-22: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore -KBFC's Vukomanovic

Game 109 saw Kerala Blasters settle for a 4-4 draw against FC Goa in 2021-22 ISL. Ivan Vukomanovic feels that the league stage performance for KBFC will not matter in the semis.

It was a competitive performance from Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in Game 109 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 against FC Goa (FCG). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Sunday, both teams fought it out and drew 4-4. Meanwhile, KBFC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic felt that the performance in the league stage would be of no use in the semis.

As for the match against Goa, Vukomanovic was surprised by the result and the competitive nature of both sides. However, he reckoned that everyone in KBFC was out there to enjoy the game, which they did. He asserted that he and the entire squad was happy with the result, despite both teams being physically and emotionally empty.

"When you sit comfortably and try to manage your game, and then after one minute you concede that goal, and then, you have to go, you know, we had moments even after that to kill the game. But, the individual quality that we didn't have in that part did not allow us to get done with this game earlier. And then, when you have an opponent against you with so many quality players in their team, they can create danger. So, that was the case," Vukomanovic communicated during the post-match press conference.