  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Very happy with the character of ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on FCG win

    Feb 16, 2022, 1:47 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    It was a top-notch performance by ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in Game 92 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Tuesday, ATKMB walked away with a 2-0 win over FC Goa (FCG) to rise to the second spot. In the meantime, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando has expressed his delight in his boys.

    After the victory, Ferrando hailed ATKMB for putting on a top show despite being tired, especially after playing a match 45 hours before. However, he was upset about certain lags in the gameplay and affirmed that there is still room for improvement. He also felt that the young Liston Colaco might have impressed but still has a lot of things to learn and better his performance.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 92): MANVIR'S BRACE HELPS ATKMB SINK FCG 2-0

    "Now, I'm thinking about the next game. It's complicated in every game because every opponent has good squads, and the second detail is the situation. After three days, it's challenging to play. Our focus is thinking about Kerala now and not thinking about where we are on the table because maybe after two-three days, you are in the third position, or you're in the fourth position. So, I think it's necessary to put focus on the next game," concluded Ferrando during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 92): Manvir Singh's brace helps ATKMB sink FCG 2-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 92): Manvir's brace helps ATKMB sink FCG 2-0

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Interview Kerala Yogi Adityanath

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Kerala far ahead of UP, Yogi does not know'

    Video Icon
    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election gcw

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election'

    Video Icon
    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka: 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Game against FCG will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Game against Goa will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Must See

    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Interview Kerala Yogi Adityanath
    Video Icon
    India News

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Kerala far ahead of UP, Yogi does not know'

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election gcw
    Video Icon
    India News

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election'

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka 20 students in Madikeri boycott school
    Video Icon
    India News

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka: 20 students in Madikeri boycott school