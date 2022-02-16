ISL 2021-22: Very happy with the character of ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on FCG win

It was a top-notch performance by ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in Game 92 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Tuesday, ATKMB walked away with a 2-0 win over FC Goa (FCG) to rise to the second spot. In the meantime, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando has expressed his delight in his boys.

After the victory, Ferrando hailed ATKMB for putting on a top show despite being tired, especially after playing a match 45 hours before. However, he was upset about certain lags in the gameplay and affirmed that there is still room for improvement. He also felt that the young Liston Colaco might have impressed but still has a lot of things to learn and better his performance.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 92): MANVIR'S BRACE HELPS ATKMB SINK FCG 2-0

"Now, I'm thinking about the next game. It's complicated in every game because every opponent has good squads, and the second detail is the situation. After three days, it's challenging to play. Our focus is thinking about Kerala now and not thinking about where we are on the table because maybe after two-three days, you are in the third position, or you're in the fourth position. So, I think it's necessary to put focus on the next game," concluded Ferrando during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.