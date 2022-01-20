ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira

It seems to be getting murkier for FC Goa, as it suffered an edgy 1-2 loss to SC East Bengal in Game 65 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Wednesday. As a result of this loss, Goa has slipped to the ninth spot, and its playoffs chances have taken a severe hit. In the meantime, club head coach Derrick Pereira is naturally unimpressed with his boys' lack of good show.

After the match, Pereira clarified that the Goan players need to show more character and possess the mentality to win. He also rued that the two goals conceded were soft and could have been easily avoided with a tide better defensive show. However, he was partly impressed by the side's attacking approach and how his boys controlled the game.

"We were very casual at the back both the times, and I think that has been an issue throughout the season. We concede soft goals, and then we start chasing matches that hampered our position in the points table. I have to sit back and think and look for the next match. The positives were, as usual, possession-wise, we kept the ball. We need to make some changes to the team. We need to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways," Pereira reckoned during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.