  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira

    Jan 20, 2022, 1:46 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    It seems to be getting murkier for FC Goa, as it suffered an edgy 1-2 loss to SC East Bengal in Game 65 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Wednesday. As a result of this loss, Goa has slipped to the ninth spot, and its playoffs chances have taken a severe hit. In the meantime, club head coach Derrick Pereira is naturally unimpressed with his boys' lack of good show.

    After the match, Pereira clarified that the Goan players need to show more character and possess the mentality to win. He also rued that the two goals conceded were soft and could have been easily avoided with a tide better defensive show. However, he was partly impressed by the side's attacking approach and how his boys controlled the game.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 65) - SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1

    "We were very casual at the back both the times, and I think that has been an issue throughout the season. We concede soft goals, and then we start chasing matches that hampered our position in the points table. I have to sit back and think and look for the next match. The positives were, as usual, possession-wise, we kept the ball. We need to make some changes to the team. We need to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways," Pereira reckoned during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1

    Video Icon
    Explained True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Explained: True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil on OFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Must See

    Explained True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next
    Video Icon
    World News

    Explained: True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    Republic Day 2022 Parade ITBP daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Republic Day 2022 Parade: ITBP's daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath