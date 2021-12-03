ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB needs to focus on defending set-pieces ahead of CFC game

As a former champion, Chennaiyin FC (CFC) takes on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in Game 15 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Friday. The match would be of utmost importance for SCEB, searching for its maiden win of the season, as it stays winless in the opening three games.

Ahead of the clash, SCEB head coach Jose Manuel Diaz has asserted that besides playing well, his side will also have to focus on defending set-pieces, something that CFC is good at scoring. Also, it will have to work on the dead-ball situations that saw it conceding four against Odisha FC (OFC), while he also praised CFC manager Bozidar Bandovic and his coaching style.

“It’s incredibly positive to score goals, and that is an example of the attacking unit of our team being in a good place. In football, it’s the balance of attacking as well as defending. If the opponent scored a goal, we need to work out our defence not to concede any further goals,” he said during the pre-match press conference that you can watch above.