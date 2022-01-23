  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC win will give us more confidence for the following games - CFC's Bozidar Bandovic

    Jan 23, 2022, 3:52 PM IST
    Game 68 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) come up with a spirited performance to see off NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) 2-1 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Saturday. CFC has risen to the third spot as a result. Meanwhile, club head coach Bozidar Bandovic feels this should give his boys some confidence.

    After the match, Bandovic was notable for NEUFC piling pressure on the CFC defence with some intense attacks that saw CFC goalkeeper Debjit Majumder pull off some crucial saves. He also recalled giving his boys some lessons during the half-time break, which they improvised in the second half. Notably, he touted Slavko Damjanovic for a good show in the defence.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 68) - Chennaiyin FC secures 3rd spot with 2-1 win over NorthEast United

    "Mistakes are part of the game and part of our life. We need to keep going, and winning is essential. We support all the players, especially me, and I will support them. If you see all the games in the league, there are so many individual mistakes that sometimes we cannot avoid this. But, from the time he came, he's doing very well for the team, and this is very important," Bandovic said during the post-match press conference. Watch the complete PC above.

