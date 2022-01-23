  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United must hit the target - Khalid Jamil on Chennaiyin FC loss

    Jan 23, 2022, 4:12 PM IST
    It is turning out to be a dreadful 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) for NorthEast United FC (NEUFC). On Saturday, it suffered a 1-2 loss to former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa), thus dropping to the bottom place. In the meantime, head coach Khalid Jamil is unimpressed with his boys missing the target.

    After the match, Jamil reckoned that his boys played well, while the scoreline did not do justice to the game. He also suspected that NEUFC went defensive right after the opening goal, which was incorrect, while hitting the post on two/three occasions did no good. However, he praised Marcelo Pereira and Marco Sahanek's performance as a substitute and making a difference.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 68) - Chennaiyin FC secures 3rd spot with 2-1 win over NorthEast United

    "We tried; the urgency was there, but three chances hit the goal post. We must hit the target, and then it will be alright. Deshorn Brown will be fine very soon. But we don't know exactly when. Next game, maybe, he will be there," Jamil concluded while speaking during the post-match press conference. Watch the complete PC above.

