ISL 2021-22: Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira

It was a fabulous gameplay display by FC Goa (FCG) in Game 86 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Wednesday. Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa), the hosts whipped former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) 5-0 to stay in semis contention. In the meantime, Goa head coach Derrick Pereira has commended his side's hard work after the resulting win.

Speaking after the win, Pereira was surprised at the result being so one-sided, as he moved in with the expectation of a close contest. He felt that Goa did well in controlling the game, timing the goals and carrying the momentum as the match progressed. However, he wondered that CFC's poor outing in the earlier game may have affected its performance in this tie.

"I think what we lacked earlier was the finishing, which we corrected today. And, yes, we'll be facing tougher teams, the top teams in the remaining matches so, we'll have to be clinical upfront. And then, of course, we need to at the same time keep the balance the way we kept our balance today," Pereira was quoted as saying during the post-match presser. You can watch it altogether above.