  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    Jan 19, 2022, 3:23 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    It was an exciting game of football between NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) and Odisha FC (OFC) during Game 64 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Tuesday. NEUFC suffered a 0-2 defeat, staying at the tenth spot. Meanwhile, club head coach Khalid Jamil has expressed his displeasure.

    Speaking after the match, Jamil admitted that the NEUFC players were not in the best shape, as they were vastly different in the game's two halves. However, he asserted that he was still hopeful of NEUFC making it to the playoffs, while the boys will have to work hard for that. He also brushed aside that scoring from set-pieces was an area of improvement and believed that simply scoring in any form would earn the side the three points.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64) - Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

    "You cannot blame the defence line. The midfield and forwards also need to work hard. But, I think this result was because we missed the [Deshorn] Brown and some players too. We changed some players and their positions. But, everybody tried to work hard in the second half," Jamil concluded during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar on win against NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs OFC, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 Parade ITBP daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Republic Day 2022 Parade: ITBP's daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Elephant turns violent during Thaipooya festival in Kerala (viral video)

    Elephant turns violent during Thaipooya festival in Kerala (viral video)

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Must See

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    Republic Day 2022 Parade ITBP daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Republic Day 2022 Parade: ITBP's daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Elephant turns violent during Thaipooya festival in Kerala (viral video)
    Video Icon
    India News

    Elephant turns violent during Thaipooya festival in Kerala (viral video)