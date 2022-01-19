ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

It was an exciting game of football between NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) and Odisha FC (OFC) during Game 64 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Tuesday. NEUFC suffered a 0-2 defeat, staying at the tenth spot. Meanwhile, club head coach Khalid Jamil has expressed his displeasure.

Speaking after the match, Jamil admitted that the NEUFC players were not in the best shape, as they were vastly different in the game's two halves. However, he asserted that he was still hopeful of NEUFC making it to the playoffs, while the boys will have to work hard for that. He also brushed aside that scoring from set-pieces was an area of improvement and believed that simply scoring in any form would earn the side the three points.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64) - Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

"You cannot blame the defence line. The midfield and forwards also need to work hard. But, I think this result was because we missed the [Deshorn] Brown and some players too. We changed some players and their positions. But, everybody tried to work hard in the second half," Jamil concluded during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.