ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC was the better team that deserved to win vs SCEB (WATCH)

It was an intense clash between former champion Chennayin FC (CFC) and SC East Bengal (SCEB) as both settled goalless in Game 16 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bamoblim (Goa) on Friday. CFC stays atop the table with this draw, while SCEB has risen a spot to ninth.

Following the draw, CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic was unhappy with the draw, as he felt that his boys played the best football throughout the game and should have been the deserving winners. He also backed Rahim Ali, who missed quite a few scoring chances, as he applauded his efforts and level of performance.

"If you look at the game and the chances we created, of course, we are not happy with one point because we were the better team, we played better, created a lot of chances, and we should win that game. The opponents played with long balls. Defensively, we didn't have problems, but we are not happy with the result. I'm happy with the way we played, I'm happy with the way we defended, I'm happy that our condition is improving week by week, so we can only be happy and positive about the way we play," he said during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.