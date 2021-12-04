  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC was the better team that deserved to win vs SCEB (WATCH)

    Dec 4, 2021, 11:53 AM IST

    It was an intense clash between former champion Chennayin FC (CFC) and SC East Bengal (SCEB) as both settled goalless in Game 16 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bamoblim (Goa) on Friday. CFC stays atop the table with this draw, while SCEB has risen a spot to ninth.

    Following the draw, CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic was unhappy with the draw, as he felt that his boys played the best football throughout the game and should have been the deserving winners. He also backed Rahim Ali, who missed quite a few scoring chances, as he applauded his efforts and level of performance.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 16): Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal settle goalless 

    "If you look at the game and the chances we created, of course, we are not happy with one point because we were the better team, we played better, created a lot of chances, and we should win that game. The opponents played with long balls. Defensively, we didn't have problems, but we are not happy with the result. I'm happy with the way we played, I'm happy with the way we defended, I'm happy that our condition is improving week by week, so we can only be happy and positive about the way we play," he said during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 16): Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal settle goalless-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 16): Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal settle goalless (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB needs to focus on defending set-pieces ahead of CFC game-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB needs to focus on defending set-pieces ahead of CFC game

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Match Highlights (Game 15): JFC and HFC settle it out 1-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 15): JFC and HFC settle it out 1-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC should improve physically and tactically ahead of SCEB clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC should improve physically and tactically ahead of SCEB clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Exclusive In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch

    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    Must See

    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated