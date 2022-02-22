Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha is trying to keep up the mood - Kino Garcia on Bengaluru defeat

    Feb 22, 2022, 3:49 PM IST

    It was a tough outing for Odisha FC (OFC) in Game 97 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) against former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC). On Monday, OFC played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) and suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat. In the meantime, OFC head coach Kino Garcia has asked for a better mood in the camp.

    Following the defeat, Garcia recognised it as a failed chance at earning a lead, despite grabbing an early lead. He also rued the promising scoring chances created by the OFC boys but could not put it in, as he feels that his side deserves better considering those opportunities. He also lauded BFC for doing a fine job from set-pieces this season.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 97): Bengaluru surpasses Odisha 2-1 to stay alive for semis

    "I am not sure mathematically, but I think it's complicated (to qualify for semis). We are trying to keep up the mood and beat ATK Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur FC and have as many points as possible. It's a game. Sometimes you lose, sometimes you win, and you have to try your best. Today we were unlucky, but maybe we will be lucky in the next match," noted Garcia during the post-match presser.

