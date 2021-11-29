  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)

    Nov 29, 2021, 11:28 AM IST

    The 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) face off against Kerala Blasters (KBFC) in Game 11 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Sunday. It turned out to be a 1-1 draw, with Ashique Kuruniyan scoring for BFC, while he also put the KBFC equaliser onto his own net.

    The opening half saw a competitive encounter, with eight attacks coming up, while one of the BFC's attempts was saved by KBFC goalkeeper Albino Gomes, with a KNFC attack being blocked by a BFC defender. Nevertheless, it all stayed goalless at half-time. The second half saw the attacks intensify from both.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 9) - ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0

    After ten attempts and a couple of saves, it was in the 83rd minute when Kuruniyan shot in a Roshan Singh assist from outside the box to put BFC ahead. However, after a couple of blocks by BFC defenders, Kuruniyan put one in his own net, allowing KBFC to draw level, as it happened to be the final attack of the evening, with both sides gaining a point each. While BFC is placed third, KBFC remains in the eighth spot.

