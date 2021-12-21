ISL 2021-22: BFC must keep a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw

It was an intense competitive clash between Jamshedpur FC (JFC) and former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) in Game 36 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Monday. Both sides had to be contained with a goalless draw. Also, BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli was satisfied with it.

After the match, Pezzaiuoli stated that it was important for BFC to maintain a clean sheet. He also applauded the defensive work by his boys, while the set-pieces were also impressive. Although he rued not to create enough chances, he was pleased with the overall quality of the gameplay in the entire match.

"We can't play with six strikers. When it's an even game you have to be compact as well. Once chance can decide a game and I wanted to have Prince as an attacking player with speed at the end of the match. I also thought that Cleiton is a little bit tired and there was a chance to bring a fresh striker. Sunil (Chhetri) had an opportunity to score. If it is a goal then everything is right and the coach makes the right decision," he said during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.