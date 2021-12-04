  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expects MCFC to maintain consistency against BFC (WATCH)

    Dec 4, 2021, 4:53 PM IST

    It's the defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) that takes on former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) in Game 18 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Saturday. While MCFC is in the second spot, having won a couple and lost one, BFC is seventh.

    Ahead of the clash, MCFC head coach Des Buckingham expressed his happiness at his side's recent performances but expects it to maintain consistency. He reckoned that the team would make a similar approach against BFC but expects a challenging game against BFC while his boys are prepared and ready for it.

    "Resilience drill is now very much about trying to manage the group. So, the players reported to us at the end before the start of the season. They were in perfect physical shape. But again, that doesn't transition onto match fitness and sharpness in terms of physical preparation," he said during the pre-match press conference.

    "I would like to see more of us in possession. I would like to see us be more consistent in how we want to play. I've seen glimpses of it in the first game, and I've seen a lot more consistency in the second and then the large parts of the first half in the last game," he added. You can watch the entire conference above.

