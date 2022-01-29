ISL 2021-22: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie

Game 75 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 will witness a high-intensity thriller. Arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and SC East Bengal (SCEB) face off at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Saturday. As ATKMB eyes another double over SCEB this season, head coach Juan Ferrando has given his thoughts on his first Kolkata derby.

Before the match, Ferrando confessed that he was pleased to be a part of such a high-octane Kolkata derby. However, he was quick to keep the emotional thing aside and asserted that ATKMB is for sure focused on getting the three points with a win here. He also clarified that he has watched SCEB play this season and has discussed its strengths and weaknesses to put an ideal preparation for the clash.

"From my point of view, we improved in the possessional attack. Our problem is in transitions. First, It's necessary to be confident in attacking play and make risky passes. And then it's about good transitional play. I am so happy because it's a challenging moment for us. And then, in the last three weeks, there has been a change in methodology. It's not easy, but the players are working hard and trying their best," Ferrando stated during the pre-match presser. You can watch it entirely above.