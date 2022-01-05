  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando

    Jan 5, 2022, 6:52 PM IST
    Game 50 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) will see ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) take on Hyderabad FC (HFC) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Wednesday. Both teams will be eyeing the top spot in the points table. Meanwhile, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando is not getting overboard with the side's late improvement.

    Speaking ahead of the game, Ferrando affirmed that it would be a competitive match against HFC, while the boys would definitely eye a win to rise atop the table. He clarified the technical aspects and stated that it would be critical for ATKMB to control the spaces, besides asserting that the team needs more time to get accustomed to the new philosophy. However, he was happy that the club has been sweating it out during the nets.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49) - SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    "He [Joni] is incredible, very professional. I love these types of players. For example, he may not be in the starting lineup, but he works really hard when he is on the field. He is the first person on the training pitch in the morning after the match. The most important thing is that he is ready when the team requires him," Ferrando said during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.

