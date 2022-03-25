WATCH: Stage set for Yogi Adityanath's grand swearing-in as UP CM

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A huge stage has been built up, and posters with slogans such as 'New UP of New India (Naye Bharat ka Naya UP)' have been placed. Adityanath will write history when he takes the oath of office as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for a second time after serving a complete five-year term.

    Mar 25, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

    Yogi Adityanath will take his second oath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on Friday in a lavish event at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, and top BJP leaders. According to reports, over 85 thousand individuals would attend the gala celebration in Lucknow.

    A huge stage has been built up, and posters with slogans such as 'New UP of New India (Naye Bharat ka Naya UP)' have been placed. Adityanath will write history when he takes the oath of office as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for a second time after serving a complete five-year term, a feat that none of his predecessors have accomplished. About 8,000 police personnel will be deployed for the event. The roads leading to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, the event's site, have been lit up. There are cutouts of Modi, Shah, and Adityanath. A massive saffron lotus adorns the stadium.

    The arena can hold more than 50,000 people, and the swearing-in event is likely to be the largest in terms of attendance since 2007. The function will begin at 4 p.m. at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

    This is just the second time in the state's history that a single party has won two consecutive assembly elections. At a gathering of the party's newly elected MLAs, Adityanath said the prime minister's inclusive motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas had an influence on the UP election results, and he thanked him and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for guiding him through his first term.

