    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Guests to be served Awadhi cuisine at swearing-in ceremony

    Following the historic triumph, many plans for the hospitality of the visitors that attend during this magnificent occasion have been prepared. The Supply Department and FSDA have worked hard to make the hospitality even more special during the grand event.

    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Mar 25, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

    The mega swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath will take place at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. The stadium will host the program's grand finale. 
    According to the reports, preparations have been made to provide Awadhi cuisine in the meal to the event's visitors who are arriving from various regions of the state. All preparations have been completed from the arrival of the guests until their departure. 

    The whole action plan has been designed with the visitors' comfort in mind. According to this, arrangements will be made for all attendees to give sweet packets and drink just after entering the stadium and before swearing the oath. Aside from that, plans have been prepared for their lunch packs.

    The authorities are continually working to ensure that all of the arrangements for the swearing-in go off without a hitch. District Supply Officer Sunil Singh provided information on the event, stating that the supply and deployment of FSDA officials at all eight stadium gates will be witnessed during the programme. During this time, the help of individuals from other departments will be sought. 

    According to reports, the adequate water arrangements have been created to provide respite in the middle of rising temperatures. There should be no problems throughout the programme, and every effort will be made to ensure that all visiting visitors are welcomed.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2022, 12:21 PM IST
