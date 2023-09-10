Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    An artist's painting depicting Chandrayaan-3's success, featuring PM Narendra Modi, takes the spotlight at the G20 Summit 2023, highlighting India's commitment to space exploration and scientific progress.

    In a captivating display of artistry and national pride, a remarkable painting capturing the success of Chandrayaan-3, India's historic moon mission, took center stage at the ongoing G20 Summit 2023. The artwork features none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, symbolising the nation's achievements in space exploration and its commitment to scientific excellence.

    The artist behind this inspiring piece of art shared her insights and motivations for choosing Chandrayaan-3 as her subject. In an interview with Asianet News Network, she shed light on the deeper significance of her creation.

    The painting, which depicts Prime Minister Modi alongside the Chandrayaan-3 mission, embodies the spirit of India's remarkable strides in space exploration. It reflects the nation's dedication to scientific progress, its aspirations in the field of space research, and the pivotal role played by the country's leadership, particularly Prime Minister Modi, in fostering these achievements.

    The artist expressed her admiration for Chandrayaan-3 and its significance not only for India but also on the global stage. She highlighted how the mission exemplifies India's determination to explore the mysteries of space and contribute to humanity's understanding of the cosmos. The painting serves as a tribute to the relentless efforts of the scientists and engineers who have propelled India's space program to new heights.

    Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), represents a milestone in India's space endeavours. The inclusion of Prime Minister Modi in the artwork underscores the government's unwavering support for ambitious space projects and its commitment to advancing the nation's technological prowess.

