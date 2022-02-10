  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Why is Nehru-style sherwani in high demand?

    Feb 10, 2022, 10:53 AM IST
    If politics is a school, then kurta-pajama is its dress code. Unless a politician in the country wears kurta-pajama, people do not recognise him or take him seriously. Be it young politicians or senior leaders, politics is incomplete without kurta-pyjamas.

    At the same time, if it is the election season, then the world of kurta-pajamas starts revving up. In view of this, youths also create new styles by copying the dressing style of the leaders living in the limelight at the national level. Be it PM Narendra Modi or CM Yogi Adityanath or Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, their style become a brand in itself.

    There is a shop in Gorakhpur named Matku & Sons running from 1994, famous for sewing clothes of political leaders. Rashid Ahmed, popularly known as Matku or Raja Bhaiya has been stitching kurtas for Central and State leaders.

    Talking to Asianet News, Matku said, “Especially kurta pajamas have been stitched since the time of my ancestors. In this election, people are demanding sherwani like Jawaharlal Nehru. Also, there is a lot of demand for Modi cut jackets and Akhilesh Yadav’s short kurta. Most of the leaders of Prayagraj, Ballia, Mau, Azamgarh and Ghazipur of Purvanchal from Gorakhpur division come here to get their clothes sewed.

