BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Mushirabad Violence | SIT Report
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the TMC-led West Bengal govt after the Calcutta High Court-appointed SIT exposed anti-Hindu atrocities in Murshidabad. Trivedi said, 'A specific kind of politics is trying to destroy India's internal security.' Citing the killing of Hargobind and Chandan Das, he called out the silence of 'secular voices' who questioned Operation Sindoor but ignored these killings.
