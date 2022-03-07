Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Traumatic, lived without food, water...' Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv

    After reaching the camp set up by the Indian Embassy in Poland, many students recalled their ordeal while speaking exclusively to Asianet News. These students were stuck in Ukraine's Kharkiv. 

    Mar 7, 2022, 5:06 PM IST

    After reaching the camp set up by the Indian Embassy in Poland, many students recalled their ordeal while speaking exclusively to Asianet News. These students were stuck in Ukraine's Kharkiv.  One of the students said, "Staying in bunkers was traumatic, terrible. We had no internet, no food, water or any necessities. We were sleeping on the floor, which was full of mud."
    She further said people who had asthma faced difficulties in surviving.

    Another student said they were in the bunkers for almost eight days, where they had an irregular food supply. "There was food for one time or were accessed after alternate days," he added.

    Revealing further, another student said over 500 students are awaiting evacuation and seeking help from the Embassy. After reaching the camp, the students revealed that they felt safe and faced no issues after reaching there. They are thankful to the Indian government, volunteers, and others who provide food and accommodation to make them feel comfortable after being rescued. 

    Earlier, a student described her experience leading up to her border crossing, saying, "We had a lot of issues. With such heavy luggage, we had to walk at least five kilometres to cross the border. It was also very cold outside. It was around minus two degrees outside, and we had to cross in the midst of snowfall. We had to wait in line for two and a half hours."

    When asked about the situation in Kyiv, the student stated, "The situation in Kyiv is dire. We were forced to live in bunkers with little food and water. In the cold weather, there was nothing to eat. We hadn't taken a bath in a long time. We were living in filthy conditions."

    Also Read | 'Air raid sirens kept going off...' Indian students relive Ukraine war horror

    Also Read: Watch out for PTSD signs in Ukraine returnees, say experts

    Also Read | Ukrainians told Indian students, 'will not let black people enter trains'
     

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: ATK Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur FC - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur - Ferrando

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs KBFC: I think FC Goa built a good team unit - Derrick Pereira after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think Goa built a good team unit - Pereira after Kerala draw

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Kerala: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore -KBFC's Vukomanovic

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109), FCG vs KBFC: FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC draw it out in 8-goal thriller-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109): Goa and Kerala draw it out in 8-goal thriller

    Situation is bad says Indian origin man evacuated from Ukraine thanks Modi govt gcw

    'Situation is bad,' says Indian-origin man evacuated from Ukraine, thanks Modi govt

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Traumatic lived without food water Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv gcw
    India News

    'Traumatic, lived without food, water...' Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv

    Situation is bad says Indian origin man evacuated from Ukraine thanks Modi govt gcw
    India News

    'Situation is bad,' says Indian-origin man evacuated from Ukraine, thanks Modi govt

    Over 700 Indian students in Ukraine s Sumy await evacuation amid food water shortage gcw
    India News

    Over 700 Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy await evacuation amid food, water shortage