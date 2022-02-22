Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results: Curious case of the missing keys

Counting of votes is underway at 268 centres across Tamil Nadu in the urban local body elections 2022. However, a number of cases were reported wherein the counting process was delayed because of misplaced keys.

An interesting incident happened in the Sholinganallur zone counting centre in Greater Chennai where the counting of votes was slightly delayed after officials misplaced the key of the postal ballot box. The box lock was broken with the candidates' consent.

In another incident in Chennai, there was a delay in the counting of votes at Anna University centre after the keys of one of the postal ballot boxes went missing.

A similar incident was also reported from the Sivakasi district.

Besides, there was also a delay in the counting of votes at the Punitha Vallalar school centre in Cuddalore district's Manjakuppam area. Here, the key to the room where postal votes were kept was misplaced following which officials broke the lock to enter.

In Virudhunagar district's Krishnankovil counting centre too the key of the strong-room was misplaced. The lock was broken in the presence of candidates and counting agents.

In Tamil Nadu, elections were held on February 19 for 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats. The turnout was 61 per cent.

