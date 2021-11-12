Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

Due sudden falling of boulders on the train, seven coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed between Toppuru-Sivadi of Bengaluru Division at around 3.50 am on Friday. However, all 2348 passengers onboard were safe and uninjured. “On date (Nov 12), at about 3:50 AM, due to sudden falling of boulders on the running train, 5 coaches of Train No 07390 Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed between Toppuru - Sivadi of (BengaluruSalem Section), Bengaluru Division,” an official release here said. “All 2348 Passengers on board are safe. No casualty/injury reported,” it added.

A team of officials including Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Bengaluru, Shyam Singh, the senior officers of Divisional team and a doctor, following the incident rushed to the spot immediately with Accident Relief Train (ART) and Medical Equipment Van. "The unaffected rear portion of six coaches and SLR along with passengers is cleared towards Toppuru and further to Salem. This will be halted at Toppuru. 15 buses are being arranged at Toppuru for the convenience of passengers. 5 buses are being arranged at the spot of the accident. Water and light refreshment have been arranged at spot," stated SWR.

Senior railway officers, Principal Heads of Departments, and the Disaster Management Cell, Hubballi are closely monitoring the situation, the release added. The Railways has opened Help Desk at Hosur 04344-222603, Bengaluru 080-22156554 and Dharmapuri 04342-232111.