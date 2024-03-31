Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafted a sand sculpture at Puri beach in Odisha, honouring veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Saturday. The sculpture bore the message 'Congratulations to the living legend LK Advani ji.' This tribute came in light of the Indian government's announcement of conferring the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, upon the former deputy PM.

President Droupadi Murmu bestowed this honour on Saturday, alongside former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao. Additionally, former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur and agronomist MS Swaminathan were also recipients of this prestigious award.

Pattnaik sculpted a 5-foot-high sand art of LK Advani, utilizing 4 tonnes of sand for the creation. The sculpture, which took him 5 hours to complete, showcased his intricate craftsmanship and dedication.

In an interview with ANI, Pattnaik said, "Lal Krishna Advani being conferred Bharat Ratna is a very big moment. For me, he is a very big legend. Those who work for the nation are praised by him."

"Once, when I was going abroad to participate in an international sand art festival, I lost my passport and then I met CM Naveen Patnaik. He spoke to LK Advaniji then and immediately my passport was issued and then I could participate in the event," the sand artist recalled.

He further added, "As he is being conferred with Bharat Ratna, I have created a sand art depicting congratulations living legend LK Advani ji."

Reports have suggested that President Murmu will pay a visit to senior BJP leader LK Advani's residence and confer him with the prestigious award. This was decided in view of the ailing health of the veteran BJP leader.