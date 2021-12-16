  • Facebook
    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists

    Dec 16, 2021, 3:39 PM IST

    Pro Kannada outfits in Karnataka held a protest and burned an effigy of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey after his party workers in Kolhapur burned the Kannada flag, 24 hours ago. Following the video going viral, Kannada activists demanded severe action against Sena activists.

    Three days ago when Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leader Deepak Dalvi held a parallel session in Belagavi to revolt against Karnataka's claim on Belagavi, Karnataka Navanirmana Pade leader Sampath attacked Dalvi and blackened his face.

    Talking to Asianet Newsable, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike head Praveen Shetty said that Shiv Sena activists had hurt Kannadigas' sentiments by burning the state flag and demanding the arrest of those seen in the video. He also appealed to the Congress party to pull out from the Sena-headed coalition government in Maharashtra.

    The activist held a massive protest at Mysuru Bank Circle in Bengaluru. The activists slippered and burnt the effigy of CM Uddhav Thackery in protest against Sena.

    Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhimani Bana head Krishne Gowda informed that the protest will be held on Friday across the state and Belagavi unit chief has been given the responsibility to hold a protest in the district to send a strong message to Maharashtra leaders not to play with Kannadigas' sentiments.

