Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    "Our history over the last 75 years has shown many of the answers. You need a leader with strategic clarity to see those answers," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said while taking part in a special edition of Asianet News Samvad.

    Aug 14, 2022, 4:04 PM IST

    The problem with China had been building for a long time, but answers to that challenge needed a leader with strategic clarity, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said while taking part in a special edition of Asianet News Samvad.

    Also Watch: S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    When probed about whether India saw China as the number one threat, Jaishankar told Suvarna News Editor-in-Chief Ajith Hanumakkanavar, "Politics is competitive. International politics is super competitive. It is a Test match as opposed to a Ranji trophy match. Sometimes, it is like a T20 match because you combine with different players; you work sometimes with foreign players. I put it as a continuing competition and sometimes, competition with some countries -- like if you say dispute on a boundary -- that kind of competition is very different. If you have a competition where a country uses terrorism, that is a threat." 

    Also Read: S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Har Ghar Tiranga feeling is within every Indian'

    "Our history over the last 75 years has shown many of the answers. You need a leader with strategic clarity to see those answers. We know that for a long time there is a problem building with China. But if you see, what was the state of border development? Why wasn't the border infrastructure really prepared to deal with those challenges? Everyone saw that challenge. It is really in the last eight years that you see the number of roads and bridges that were built. If today, our armed forces are able to stand their ground in Ladakh, a lot of it is assisted due to better border infrastructure. But there is a long way to go," he added. 

    Watch the full video below

    Also Read: S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'India has a PM who is willing to do what needs to be done'

    Recent Videos

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Top Stories

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA
    Entertainment

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb
    Entertainment

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb
    Entertainment

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Must See

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'
    India News

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'
    India News

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt
    India Independence

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested