Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

Sewa Yugam organisation volunteers stationed in different parts of Europe are helping students coming from the war-ravaged Ukrainian city of Sumy.

Sewa Yugam organisation volunteers stationed in different parts of Europe are helping students coming from the war-ravaged Ukrainian city of Sumy. Asianet News Resident Editor Prasanth Reghuvamsom caught up with volunteers serving the Indian students from Sumy with basic food on their arrival to Poland.

The volunteers said their aim is to provide the Indian brothers and sisters with a bit of warmth and comfort and mobilise them to make sure they go to a comfortable and safe place.

Also watch: Russia-Ukraine war: Gurudwara in Warsaw reaches out to Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian aid

Also watch: Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

Also read: Karnataka CM Bommai hints at revision in medical seat fees following Ukraine crisis