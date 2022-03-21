Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Resident Editor Prasanth Reghuvamsom, Harish, president of Hindu Bhavan in Warsaw, Poland that provided shelter to refugees spoke about the overall situation in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Many after crossing the border had a tough time as they struggled in long queues and waited for days to escape the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But we had a good opportunity to serve them, said Harish.