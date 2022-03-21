Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Resident Editor Prasanth Reghuvamsom, Harish, president of Hindu Bhavan in Warsaw, Poland that provided shelter to refugees spoke about the overall situation in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

    Mar 21, 2022, 3:16 PM IST

    In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Resident Editor Prasanth Reghuvamsom, Harish, president of Hindu Bhavan in Warsaw, Poland that provided shelter to refugees spoke about the overall situation in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

    Many after crossing the border had a tough time as they struggled in long queues and waited for days to escape the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But we had a good opportunity to serve them, said Harish. 

    Recent Videos

    Russia-Ukraine war: Gurudwara in Warsaw reaches out to Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian aid-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Gurudwara in Warsaw reaches out to Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian aid

    football ISL 2021-22 runner-up Kerala Blasters' will fight back next year, believes coach Vukomanovic snt

    ISL 2021-22 runner-up Kerala Blasters' will fight back next year, believes coach Vukomanovic

    football Kattimani is one of the best goalkeepers in India, says ISL champions Hyderabad FC's Marquez snt

    Kattimani is one of the best goalkeepers in India, says ISL champions Hyderabad FC's coach

    football ISL 2021-22 Final Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach

    football ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team admits Hyderabad FC's coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team, admits Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Top Stories

    Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK RCB
    Entertainment

    Video: Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb
    Entertainment

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement-ayh
    CRICKET

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Must See

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm
    India News

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Russia-Ukraine war: Gurudwara in Warsaw reaches out to Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian aid-dnm
    India News

    Russia-Ukraine war: Gurudwara in Warsaw reaches out to Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian aid

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts - ycb
    India News

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts