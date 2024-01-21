Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Sharing profound insights on the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya, spiritual leader Sadhguru highlights its significance as a symbol of civilizational reclaim and resilience. He reflects on the enduring relevance of Lord Ram's life and emphasizes the people's patience and excitement

    As the nation eagerly anticipates the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Sadhguru, Founder of the Isha Foundation, has shared profound insights on the significance of the temple as a symbol of civilizational reclaim. Sadhguru emphasized that the story of Ram and the Ramayan is deeply ingrained in the Indian ethos, and the construction of the temple represents a rejuvenation of a damaged national spirit.

    Sadhguru reflected on Lord Ram's extraordinary life journey, describing it as a series of seemingly insurmountable challenges, from the loss of his kingdom to his personal travails. Despite the adversities, Lord Ram's remarkable equanimity in facing these trials makes him an enduring figure in contemporary times, according to Sadhguru.

    Highlighting Lord Ram's relevance, Sadhguru noted that people revere Rama not just for his successes but for the gracefulness with which he navigated the most challenging moments of his life. Sadhguru acknowledged the excitement in the country as it awaits the culmination of the Ram Temple construction, a movement driven by ordinary citizens over a span of more than 500 years. He applauded the spirit, patience, and resilience demonstrated by the people throughout this period.

    'Anushthan' for Lord Ram

    Sadhguru expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to undertake an 11-day 'Anushthan', a set of rituals including penance and purification, in honour of Lord Ram. He found it heartening that the elected leader of 'Bharat' was engaging in such spiritual practices, envisioning a just and stable leadership reminiscent of Rama's qualities.

    'Anushthan' by All Leaders

    Impressed by PM Modi's 'Anushthan', Sadhguru advocated for all leaders and citizens of 'Bharat' to partake in similar rituals to create a just, stable, and prosperous nation, aspiring to the ideals of "Ram Rajya."

    Ram Rajya The Future Of The World: Sadhguru

    Sadhguru concluded by underscoring the need for Ram Rajya in 'Bharat', emphasizing that Lord Rama, revered as the best king, represented the epitome of a compassionate and just administration. He envisioned Ram Rajya as a state characterized by justice and fairness, aspiring to build a compassionate and just India

