Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

Celebrations are happening across the country with Ayodhya being in a festive mood as Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' will take place today. A large number of saints are reaching Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Ram Mandir will be inaugurated today in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, four years after the landmark Supreme Court judgment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct ceremonies for the grand occasion, which will include the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla, an idol of the young Lord Ram.

There will be around 7,000 attendees, including politicians, celebrities, businesspeople, saints, and over 100 delegates from other nations. A large number of saints are reaching Ayodhya Ram Mandir to witness the historic moment.

Pictures from this morning revealed a number of celebrities, including South actors Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, and other superstars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and others, heading to Ayodhya in advance of the major consecration event.

The PM Modi-led Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony is scheduled to take place between 12:20 pm and 1 pm. Ayodhya's security has been stepped up in anticipation of today's Ram Lalla temple dedication event. All of the city's hotels are completely reserved, and VIP and VVIP participation is subject to tight guidelines.

