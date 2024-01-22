Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Celebrations are happening across the country with Ayodhya being in a festive mood as Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' will take place today. A large number of saints are reaching Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

    Ram Mandir will be inaugurated today in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, four years after the landmark Supreme Court judgment.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct ceremonies for the grand occasion, which will include the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla, an idol of the young Lord Ram.

    There will be around 7,000 attendees, including politicians, celebrities, businesspeople, saints, and over 100 delegates from other nations. A large number of saints are reaching Ayodhya Ram Mandir to witness the historic moment.

    Pictures from this morning revealed a number of celebrities, including South actors Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, and other superstars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and others, heading to Ayodhya in advance of the major consecration event.

    The PM Modi-led Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony is scheduled to take place between 12:20 pm and 1 pm. Ayodhya's security has been stepped up in anticipation of today's Ram Lalla temple dedication event. All of the city's hotels are completely reserved, and VIP and VVIP participation is subject to tight guidelines.
     

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Top Stories

    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG
    Entertainment

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG
    Entertainment

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]
    Entertainment

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK
    Entertainment

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Must See

    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw
    India News

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir
    India News

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks vkp
    India News

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks